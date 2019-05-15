Coca Cola Arena Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The Coca Cola Arena at Dubai’s City Walk will switch on its external LED facade for the first time on May 16 to celebrate International Day of Light.

With 4,600 LEDs, the Arena can “change its appearance at the touch of a button and generate an unlimited array of colours in spectacular vertical and horizontal patterns through countless sequences”, according to a statement.

International Day of Light celebrates the anniversary of the first successful operation of the laser in 1960 by physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman.