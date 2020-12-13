It will be a cloudy start to the week with overcast skies and a chance of scattered rainfall in coastal parts of the UAE. According to the National Center of Meteorology's daily weather forecast: "[The weather will be] Partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some coastal areas, especially Westward with a probability of light rainfall."
A detailed weather map indicates possibility of light rainfall over the sea, islands and in coastal areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah."
According to the NCM: "There is an extension of surface low pressure from the East and an extension of surface high pressure from the West associated with upper air trough of low pressure over the country."
Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 25-29°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 24-28°C, and 21-25°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds are also expected due to this weather condition.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 85 -80 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 70 per cent.
It's best to avoid beach trips, as the sea will be moderate to rough along UAE's coastline, the NCM has warned.
The sea will be moderate and rough at times Westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.