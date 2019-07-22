DUBAI: The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai has announced that it has registered 38 fund-raising violations in the emirate in the first half of this year. The total amount collected from these unauthorised donation boxes amounted to Dh32,189.

The Office of Zakat and Charity Affairs in IACAD issued the report on the violations as part of its measures to monitor donation boxes to ensure the mechanism of collection adheres to directives approved by the department. This is achieved by regular inspections by the management to ensure charitable activities in the emirate adhere to the provisions of Decree No. 09 of 2015. This includes reports on unofficial fund-raising practices, unauthorised donation boxes or unofficial fund-raising campaigns.

Ahmed Al Muhairi, executive director of the charity sector, reiterated IACAD’s keenness to ensure compliance with the law on fund-raising, noting that the department has documented all violations detected thus far.

“IACAD encourages all strata of society to contribute to charity, however, it has to be in adherence with the mechanisms and regulations established by law. This is to ensure that donations reach their intended beneficiaries and enhance trust between donor institutions, individuals, charities and beneficiaries,” Al Muhairi said.

As part of Decree No. 09 of 2015, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai was entrusted with the task of organising and licensing fund-raising initiatives in the emirate. It is also IACAD’s remit to monitor the funds collected through donations, receive them and determine their best use to aid the underprivileged.

During Ramadan this year, the Federal Public Prosecution also cracked down on illegal fund-raisers and cautioned residents not to collect, promote or receive donations in cash or in any other form of funds, without receiving written approval from the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities. In a campaign, it also reminded residents that according to Article No 27 of Federal Law No 5 of 2012 on combating cybercrimes, “Establishing or managing a website and using any other IT or electronic means to promote the collection of donations without a permit from the specialised bodies is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine ranging from Dh250,000-Dh500,000”.

List of authorised charities in Dubai

. Mohammad Bin Rashid Charitable Humanitarian Foundation

. Al Maktoum Foundation

. Dar Al Ber Society

. Dubai Charity Association

. Beit Al Khair Society

. Dubai Foundation For Women and Children

. Emirates Red Crescent

. Noor Dubai Foundation

. Dubai Cares

Authorised charities in Abu Dhabi

. Khalifa Foundation

. Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation

. Zayed Giving Initiative

. Red Crescent — Abu Dhabi