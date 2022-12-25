Dubai: Tens of thousands of UAE residents prayed in churches on Christmas Eve and on the day of Christmas, today.
Christmas mass was held in some churches as early as the morning of Christmas Eve (Saturday). Vigil mass along with Penintential Rite with General Absolution were held yesterday morning.
Prayers were delivered in several languages (including English, Arabic, Marathi, Urdu, Italian, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Sinhala, Syro and more) to cater to the diverse expatriate population in the UAE.
Carol singing, church choirs resounded through UAE churches as resident rang in Christmas.
At 12am on Christmas Eve night, solemn midnight mass was held. On Christmas Day prayers began as early as 4.30am.
Dubai is lit up for Christmas with malls showcasing dazzling Christmas trees and lighting.
Social media is also abuzz with Christmas wishes and carols.