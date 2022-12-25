NAT221225 MAR THOMA CHURCH CHRISTMAS ARAMZAN 4-1671959942443
Christmas mass at Mar Thoma Parish in Dubai

Dubai: Tens of thousands of UAE residents prayed in churches on Christmas Eve and on the day of Christmas, today.

During the prayers at Mar Thoma Parish in Dubai

Christmas mass was held in some churches as early as the morning of Christmas Eve (Saturday). Vigil mass along with Penintential Rite with General Absolution were held yesterday morning.

Prayers were delivered in several languages (including English, Arabic, Marathi, Urdu, Italian, Spanish, Tagalog, Tamil, Sinhala, Syro and more) to cater to the diverse expatriate population in the UAE.

During the mass at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah

Carol singing, church choirs resounded through UAE churches as resident rang in Christmas.

Choir at Mar Thoma Parish in Dubai

At 12am on Christmas Eve night, solemn midnight mass was held. On Christmas Day prayers began as early as 4.30am.

The gathering at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Sharjah

Dubai is lit up for Christmas with malls showcasing dazzling Christmas trees and lighting.

Mar Thoma Parish in Jebel Ali on Christmas Eve

Social media is also abuzz with Christmas wishes and carols.