Dubai: It is glitz, glamour and razzmatazz for Christmas in UAE this year. From Swarovski decked Christmas trees, illuminating décor, festive food offerings and more, the UAE lights up for Christmas this year.

Gulf News takes the tour of the city and found amazing preparations for the Christmas this year.

The Mobility District, surreal water feature and Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City Dubai has transformed into a magical winter wonderland. And, it will be the case until January 8 as the Expo City Dubai is lighting up with festive decor, illuminations and celebrations for Christmas. Traditional, chalet-styled Christmas markets, pine trees, fun fairground games and a letter-to-Santa station, all have come together for visitors to experience a great Christmas.

At the Winter City there is a spectacular 16-metre tree lit up. The Winter City also features the second edition of Expo 2020s Mrs Claus Christmas show, which is on until December 29. Beside, there is adventure activities like zip-lining. Some fun-filled activities like gingerbread making, wreath and ornament-making workshops.

People enjoy the Christmas festivities, decorations and installations at the Wafi Mall. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Madinat Jumeirah

The Madinat Jumeirah has decked up for the festive spirit. It’s winter wonderland has been transformed into a festive market. Visitors will see a 36-foot Christmas tree at the entrance. There are a slew of festive activities too lined up for families which include bungee jumping, food stalls, shopping and gingerbread house decorating.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah’s resort also has a 20-foot-tall Christmas tree set up. The Jumeirah Al Qasr and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf also have Christmas trees set up.

Decked up malls in Dubai

The Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, and Dubai Marina Mall are all ringing in the 2022 festive season with festive illuminations. The malls all come decked in illuminating décor to spread the festive cheer. Visitors strolling through Dubai Mall will be led to festive decorations across the mall. For one.

At Souk Al Bahar visitors will see a glittering entryway brought to life by illuminated snowflakes, lights and more. Pedestrians and drivers passing through Downtown Dubai are in for a glittering sight with lit stars, ornaments, leaping reindeers, golden stags and sparkling dandelions, all adorning the streets just for Christmas.

At Dubai Hills Mall, visitors will find right under the cluster of glimmering trees, a festive tree, giant baubles where visitors can sit inside. Here unmissable seven feet tall reindeer decked up in golden lights welcomes people.

Dubai hotels are also geared up for the festive season. At the Ritz-Carlton DIFC, a spectacular Christmas tree decorated with over 800 Swarovski crystal ornaments welcomes you. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the hotel revealed the ornamented tree. The stunning tree also comes lit with decorations such as snowy branches, thanks to some glittering snow falling from the ceiling.

The Mall of the Emirates is also spreading festive cheer with a glittering Christmas tree and festive decorations. The mall has transformed itself into a celebratory destination with seasonal collections, and a festive market with more than 15 vendors that will run until January 2.

Dubai International Financial Centre

At the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a main attraction for the Christmas season is the Gate Avenue Festival Village. Visitors get to meet Santa here with his festive crew. From gingerbread, cupcake and cookie decorations to getting creative with holiday card making, writing letters to Santa and getting Polaroid pictures snapped; there is lots of fun-filled activities lined up for visitors at the Gate Avenue, Zone D!

People enjoy the Christmas festivities and decoration at the Winter Garden at Al Habtoor City in Dubai on 8th December, 2022. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, the Fountains at Yas Mall, has a six-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated in red, gold and silver ornaments. Families visiting The Fountains are invited to rock around the Christmas tree with their little ones for the holiday season.

The Jumeirah in Saadiyat Island Resort is all decked up for Christmas too. From twinkling interiors, to a massive Christmas tree, the resort has put together a slew of festive celebrations for its visitors. A festive tree lighting ceremony that took place on December 11 revealed the glittering Christmas tree for its visitors.