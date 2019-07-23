Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receives his honorary professorship from Qiu Yong. Image Credit: WAM

BEIJING: China’s Tsinghua University has awarded an honorary professorship to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for his role and initiatives in support of advanced science, technology and innovation.

This came during the visit of Sheikh Mohamed to Tsinghua University in the framework of his state visit to the People’s Republic of China.

Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University, handed over the certificate to His Highness in recognition of his outstanding achievements in the field of education as well as his efforts in promoting friendship and relations between the UAE and China.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed expressed his thanks and appreciation to the university management for this honour. He expressed his happiness and pride in receiving the certificate that, he said, “comes from one of the oldest scientific universities in the world”.

He praised the university’s quality and excellence in academic programmes and its continuous efforts to develop and modernise its scientific research.

He said, “I was delighted to visit Tsinghua University where I met its outstanding management team and students. The university plays a prominent role in promoting quality education, scientific research and supports the progress of China and the development of mankind.”

His Highness met with the president of the University in the presence of Wang Zhigang, Minister of Science and Technology. During the meeting, both sides discussed the relations between the university and its counterparts in the UAE.

Yong briefed His Highness on the research and studies carried out by the university and scientific initiatives and projects on social, economic, cultural topics and other fields, and the role of the university in qualifying and training Chinese leaders and scholars.

The delegation accompanying His Highness during the university’s included Lt. General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.

Also accompanying Sheikh Mohamed were Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, Hussain Bin Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, Noura Bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Ali Bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince’s Court of Abu Dhabi, Dr. Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to China, Hessa Bint Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and several other senior officials.

Tsinghua University is a major research university in Beijing and a member of the elite C9 League of Chinese universities. Since its establishment in 1911, it has graduated numerous Chinese leaders in politics, business, academia, and culture.