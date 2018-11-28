I was fully confident in my ability to gel in with my people, despite the fact that I would be alone and in a boarding school. Only after I joined school did I realise that it wouldn’t be easy at all. There were many things — my spoken Malayalam wasn’t native enough, my English was affected, I didn’t know any old wives’ tales or sayings, I didn’t know the names of my favourite Malayali foods. In my 11th grade at school, classmates seemed to misunderstand everything I did.