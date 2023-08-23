Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today congratulated India for landing its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon, becoming the first country to do so.

In a message on his account on X (formerly known as Twitter), Sheikh Mohammed posted: "Congratulations to our friends in India for the successful landing on the moon. Nations are built through perseverance, India continues to make history."

The Chandrayaan-3 is expected to remain functional for two weeks, running a series of experiments including a spectrometer analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface.