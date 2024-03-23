Dubai: A Dubai- based business group Century Financial has launched its 30 days x 30 deeds campaign in a bid to make meaningful different during Ramadan.
The campaign has been launched in collaboration with UAE Red Crescent, Dubai Health and Smart Life Foundation. The organisation has identified a range of initiatives revolving around environment conservation, sustainability, financial planning education, food donation, and healthcare.
With a spirit of compassion and kindness, Century Financial employees will embark on a journey of giving back, participating in a series of meaningful initiatives.
Staff Blood Donation
Employees embarked on their journey of Ramadan deeds with a blood donation drive on Day 1 of Ramadan where 15 employees donated blood and platelets at the Dubai Health Centre.
Sustainability Drive
The organisation remains steadfast in their eco-friendly mission, wherein they have scaled up its annual tree plantation drive to plant 100 trees this Ramadan. They have collectively donated over 500 items of old clothes, toys, books and household items during the holy month through Thrift For Good and helped sponsor education for two students at Kisoro Children’s Foundation, Uganda.
Food Donation Drive
In association with Red Crescent, Century Financial will provide 1000 iftar meal boxes to be distributed at select locations.
Bal Krishen, Chairman and CEO of Century Financial, said: “Ramadan holds a deep significance for us. It is a time to embrace the spirit of giving and strive to make a genuine difference for those in need. With each passing year, we have experienced immense satisfaction from the initiatives undertaken, under our banner Health, Wealth & Happiness and now with 30 deeds x 30 days. The idea is to do more and as much as possible to make each day of the Holy month count.
Stray Dog Food & Shelter
The Century team will also contribute to shelter and food for stray dogs for the entire year. Through this initiative, the organisation aims to provide care and support for neglected animals, promoting compassion and kindness within the community.
Beach Clean-up
Embracing their dedication to environmental sustainability, Century employees will take part in beach clean-up sessions.
Donation to Dubai Cares
As part of their annual employee rewards program, Century team ensures to donate their century coins which support meals or books for children at Dubai Cares.