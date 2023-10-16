Sharjah: The 42nd edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) will celebrate a host of renowned authors, film celebrities, thought leaders, and global influencers, including Nobel Prize laureates and top-selling authors, from November 1 to 12 at Sharjah Expo Centre.

The lineup of guests includes Nigerian author Wole Soyinka, who was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986, becoming the first African laureate.

Held under the theme ‘We Speak Books’, the event will feature the participation of English-born Canadian journalist, author, and public speaker Malcolm Timothy Gladwell, whose first six books made The New York Times Best Seller list, and who was included on The Times’ list of 100 most influential people.

Other acclaimed authors include Thomas Erikson, a Swedish bestselling author and active lecturer whose books have been translated into 60 languages and have sold more than 7 million copies; and British Pakistani novelist Mohsin Hamid, author of ‘Exit West’, will also be anticipated at the event.

Space, cinema and economy

In addition to the literary luminaries, the diverse lineup of participants encompasses astronauts, actors, and experts in investment and personal development. This year’s edition will host Sunitha Williams, an American astronaut and United States Navy officer renowned for her participation in space expeditions to the International Space Station.

Kareena Kapoor, an Indian actress and one of Bollywood’s most prominent stars, will also be in attendance. She is the author of the book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’. Joining her is Monika Halan, an Indian personal finance writer, speaker and television personality, offering expertise in money management and investment.

SIBF 2023 will be graced by Irish author and speaker Vivian James Rigney, author of ‘Naked at The Knife-Edge’, the book that provides a firsthand account of his Everest summit, showcasing not just the physical challenges but also the mental and emotional hurdles that come with such a feat.

As the President and CEO of Inside Us, a global executive coaching consultancy, Rigney seamlessly integrates the lessons from his Everest journey into transformative leadership development initiatives for some of the world’s foremost companies and their executive teams.