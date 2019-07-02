Dubai: French hypermarket chain Carrefour is encouraging customers to shop with reusable bags on Wednesday to mark International Plastic Bag Free Day.
Customers bringing their own bag to any of the 31 stores in the UAE operated by Majid Al Futtaim will receive a free foldable canvas or juco bag from its Connecting with Nature range, which usually retail at around Dh10.
Similar initiatives over the past year have resulted in 10 times more customers buying reusable bags, reducing the over-reliance upon single-use plastics.
Customers can even get their initials monogrammed for free on reusable bags that they purchase from Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates branch on Wednesday. There will also be counters dedicated only for reusable bags across all stores.
Philippe Peguilhan, Carrefour’s country manager in the UAE at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of what we do at both Carrefour and Majid Al Futtaim, and we are setting ourselves ambitious targets to reduce single-use plastic usage. We aim to inspire customers through our initiatives to contribute to a greener earth while we continue to create great moments for everyone everyday.”