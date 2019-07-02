Free reusable canvas carriers handed out at all 31 stores in the emirates

Majid Al Futtaim Retail entitled Carrefour rewards environmentally-conscious customers on International Plastic Bag Free Day 2019. Image Credit: Majid Al Futtaim

Dubai: French hypermarket chain Carrefour is encouraging customers to shop with reusable bags on Wednesday to mark International Plastic Bag Free Day.

Customers bringing their own bag to any of the 31 stores in the UAE operated by Majid Al Futtaim will receive a free foldable canvas or juco bag from its Connecting with Nature range, which usually retail at around Dh10.

Similar initiatives over the past year have resulted in 10 times more customers buying reusable bags, reducing the over-reliance upon single-use plastics.

Customers can even get their initials monogrammed for free on reusable bags that they purchase from Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates branch on Wednesday. There will also be counters dedicated only for reusable bags across all stores.