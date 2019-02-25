Dubai: An Indian carpenter in the UAE who won a luxury sports car after renewing his SIM card registration sold it to send home Dh600,000 (Rs11.4 million).
Balvir Singh, 31, who works in a solid surface manufacturing company in Ras Al Khaimah, won the McLaren 570S Spider, after his number went into a lucky draw conducted by UAE telecom company Du.
Singh, who earns Dh1,900 a month and doesn’t have a driver licence, told Gulf News that he had to Google the car to find out what it was.
“When I got the call from Du, followed by a message congratulating me for winning the car, I went to a nearby Du store to check. They confirmed that I had really won it. I had to check Google to find out details about this car as I didn’t even know there was such a car.”
Crediting his second son aged seven months as his lucky charm, Singh thanked Du for this life-changing gift. “I can’t do anything with this car. So, I sold it with the help of a local broker. I heard the actual price is Dh900,000. But I got only Dh600,000 and I gave Dh25,000 as commission to the broker.”
Singh said an amount Rs11.4 million was credited into his account back home in Bishan Kot, a village in the state of Punjab, on Monday.
“I will take a few months’ break to spend time with my father, my wife and sons. I will learn driving and buy a nice car in India. Since I have struggled a lot in my childhood, I know the value of hard work and I will not stop working,” he added.
In line with the UAE Registration Policy, Du invited customers with expired ID registrations to renew the registration of their numbers before January 31 to avoid their services being cut-off. All customers who renewed the ID registration before that period entered the draw to win the luxury car.