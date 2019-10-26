Gutted warehouse in Ajman’s new industrial area. Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: A warehouse went up in flames in Ajman’s New Industrial Area 1 on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

Brigadier Mohammah Ali Al Suwaidi, Director of Civil Defence in Ajman, said the warehouse containing cardboards was completely gutted in the blaze which erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from Ajman managed to control the fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent warehouses.

A rescue team evacuated nearby buildings to ensure workers’ safety.

Police blocked all roads leading to the warehouses to allow firefighters and ambulance personnel to reach the area faster.

Forensic experts will be visiting the site to determine the cause.