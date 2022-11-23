Abu Dhabi: The car driver who was involved in a vehicle collision and fire in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday has died, the Abu Dhabi Police confirmed on Wednesday.
No injuries occurred from the incident, and authorities are continuing to clean up the particular section of Sweihan Road, before Al Shamkha Bridge, where the accident occurred.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Police said the road is still closed off to vehicular traffic, and urged motorists to take alternative routes.
Emergency response
The Police received the first call about a collision between a truck and a car at 8am on Tuesday, November 22. A fire had erupted as a result of the accident. Emergency responders from the Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence rushed to the site to assist the motorists, and diverted traffic away from the road.
After the fire was extinguished, responders began cooling operations that lasted till 11am. They also began investigations into the incident, and expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased car driver.
Road diversions
To facilitate road maintenance, debris removal, and cooling operations, the Abu Dhabi Police has blocked access to the road. It urged motorists travelling from Sweihan to Abu Dhabi via Al Falah Bridge to take the route through Al Falah residential area and cross Al Shamkha Bridge. Motorists heading from Abu Dhabi to Sweihan, on the other hand, should take Al Shamkha Bridge, then cross Riyadh Bridge and Al Falah Bridge.
Avoid distractions while driving
The police also called on motorists to avoid distractions while driving, and to adhere to traffic regulations in order to ensure the safety of all road users. It also urged the community to only rely on verified official sources for information about such incidents.