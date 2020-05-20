A car slid into the sea at Umm Seqeim after its owner tried to launch a jet-ski and lost control Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: A car slid into the sea in Dubai after its owner tried to launch his jet-ski from the vehicle’s trailer, an official said on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Al Naqbi, the director of Maritime Rescue at Port Police Station, said the European owner was putting his jet-ski into the sea in the Umm Suqeim 2 area of Dubai when he lost control of his car.

At one stage the car was almost completely submerged Image Credit: Dubai Police

“We received the call at 1:22pm about car that had fallen into the sea,” said Al Naqbi in a statement. “The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to put the jet-ski into the sea. The car then slide into the sea,” Al Naqbi added.

No one was injured in the incident.