Abu Dhabi: Organisers of the official 47th UAE National Day celebration — ‘This is Zayed. This is the UAE’ — and Abu Dhabi creative hub Warehouse421, are calling out for budding artists to show off their creative flair and love for the UAE’s founding father, with a painting to be exhibited during the celebrations.
Adopting the inclusive and collaborative spirit of the UAE, both groups are joining forces to highlight the Year of Zayed, by asking artists across the UAE to cover a canvas in vibrant colour and striking images that captures the nation’s spirit.
In order to make it as accessible as possible, the organising committee is opening the door to all art enthusiasts to sign up online to the event. The open invitation welcomes those interested to begin painting from 10am on Saturday, November 24, at Warehouse421.
Canvases and materials will be provided by Warehouse421, but those with their own tools and media are encouraged to bring them along so that their work stands out and displays their unique creative aptitudes. Artists of all ages are welcome, while children between the ages of 3 and 12 will need to be accompanied by an adult.
To represent the wide diversity of creative talent that exists in the UAE, the 47 artworks will be displayed in front of dignitaries and honoured guests at the National Day celebration taking place at the Zayed Sports City Stadium,
Abdulla Al Qubaisi, UAE Supreme Organising Council of the 47th UAE National Day, said: “It’s really exciting to be able to organise such an inclusive event for the entire UAE community, as it gives everyone a chance to express their love and passion for the country which we all share.
“We encourage everyone, young or old, to apply for their place in this incredible programme and enjoy the honour of having their work displayed in front of the highest-ranking dignitaries attending the UAE’s National Day celebration,” he added.
“I can’t wait to see what the painters create, and I’m sure their inspired pieces of work will make us all reflect deeply on what the UAE means to every one of us,” he said.
Faisal Al Hassan, manager of Warehouse421, said: “As an active participant in Abu Dhabi’s art and cultural scene, Warehouse421 provides an inclusive and welcoming space where people of all backgrounds and skill levels can come together and explore their creativity.
“Our diverse monthly programming highlights themes that speak on local and regional topics, and naturally, we are delighted to host this colourful celebration of UAE National Day. Members of the community have an exciting opportunity to make their mark on canvas, expressing their gratitude to Shaikh Zayed and the nation he founded. I hope that their participation will help inspire a lifelong passion for the arts,” he added.