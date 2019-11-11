Abu Dhabi: A new family protection policy that includes mechanisms for protecting women, children, the elderly and people of determination from any type of violence and abuse has been approved by the UAE Cabinet.

The meeting was chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs also attended the meeting.

The Vice President stressed that the UAE Government focuses primarily on strengthening social ties and the family fabric. He also emphasised the concepts of unity and cohesion in society.

The family protection policy will regulate the work procedures and mechanisms of institutions specialising in domestic violence. It will aim to create a unified framework in this regard.

Furthermore, the policy includes mechanisms for protection and intervention, development of legislation and laws, as well as prevention and raising community awareness about domestic violence. It will also set standards for the training of staff working in the field as well as studies, research and statistics.

A number of initiatives will be launched as part of the policy, especially the establishment of a unified database linking institutions dealing with family protection at the federal level, university disciplines in the field of family protection and a standardised system for reporting and receiving complaints at the federal level. Other initiatives include building and implementing necessary action for prevention of domestic violence and the issuance of a law and strategy for family protection.

Law on volunteer work

In legislative matters, the Cabinet approved the law on volunteer work. The law aims to organise volunteer work in the UAE and promote social cohesion. It covers regulations and conditions for volunteer work and registration of volunteering individuals. It also defines the obligations of the relevant authorities, as well as the terms and conditions of volunteering outside the country.

The Cabinet further approved the law on veterinary products which facilitates the licensing and registration of companies and factories, as well as veterinary products and review of technical reports received from international organisations.

In organisational affairs, the Cabinet approved the restructuring of the Emirates Post Group Council to be chaired by Mohammad Sultan Al Qadi, with the membership of Tariq Ahmed Al Wahidi, Abdul Wahed Abdul Rahim Al Olama, Majid bin Dalmouk Al Falasi, Hessa Abdul Razzaq Belowma, Ahmed Mohammed Aqeel Qasim Al Qasim, Ahmed Mohammed Al Awadhi and Tariq Abdul Qadir bin Hindi.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the results of the second meeting of the Emirates Council for Climate Change and Environment 2019.

International relations

In international relations, the Cabinet approved and ratified a number of agreements, which included an agreement between the Government of the UAE and the Government of the Republic of Suriname on the exemption of visa requirements, an agreement with the Government of Jamaica on arrangements for mutual visa exemption, an agreement with the Government of the Czech Republic on economic and technical cooperation and an agreement with Afghanistan on cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

The UAE Cabinet also welcomed the signing of the Riyadh Agreement between the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council under the patronage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressing confidence that this agreement will establish a new era of unified and effective work to meet the aspirations of the Yemeni people.