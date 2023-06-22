1. Search for the missing Titanic sub nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
The submersible was estimated to have a 96-hour supply of breathable air
2. Pakistani billionaire, son aboard missing submarine
UK-based Shahzada Dawood and Suleman took paid trip to view wreck of famous Titanic
3. More Dubai tenants get serious about buying a home
Residents shed concerns about mortgage rates - but should they buy offplan or ready home?
4. Teen from Indian village now a Dubai multi-millionaire
PB Abdul Jebbar came to the UAE from India as a teenager to pursue his dream
5. Explained: Eid Al Adha 2023 holidays in Gulf countries
The first day of Eid Al Adha will fall on June 28 for most Islamic countries