P B Abdul Jebbar, Managing Director of Hotpack Global, receives the Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 from Eng. Saeed Al Awadi, CEO, Dubai Exports. Up to 46 winners received due recognition at the Business Excellence Awards this year Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai Economy honoured the 46 winners of the 2019 assessment cycle of the Business Excellence Awards at a virtual ceremony earlier this month, held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The annual Business Excellence Awards include the Dubai Quality Award (DQA), Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) and the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme (DSES).

DP World UAE Region (Logistics sector), ENOC Retail LLC (Retail), wasl LLC (Real Estate), and Emirates Group Security (Services) were named as winners of the coveted Dubai Quality Gold Award (DQGA) Award this year, while Lulu Hypermarket Al Qusais (Retail) and LLH Hospital (Healthcare) were the winners of the Dubai Quality Award (DQA).

Al Naboodah Commercial Group LLC (Trade), Planet Pharmacies LLC (Healthcare), AG Engineering LLC (Construction), CORODEX AGENCIES CO. LLC (Construction), SS Lootah Ready Mix Concrete LLC (Construction), EFS Facilities Services Group (Services), TASC Labour Services LLC (Services), Al Jaber Optical LLC (Retail) and Gulf Rubber Industries LLC (Manufacturing) were honoured for winning the Dubai Quality Appreciation Awards (DQAA). Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC), Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), Retail Business Group (RBG), and Brand Owners Protection Group (BPG) were named as the winners of the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award in the ‘Representative Entities’ category, instituted in partnership with the Future Economy department in Dubai Economy.

Three manufacturing units in the country - Anchor Allied Factory LLC, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Mai Dubai LLC – won the first ‘Dubai Smart Industry Award,’ newly added as part of the Dubai Quality Award in the 2019 cycle. Introduced by the Business Excellence Department in Dubai Economy in partnership with Dubai Exports – the export promotion agency of Dubai Economy – the new category aims to involve the industrial sector in the excellence march in Dubai and encourage the digital transformation of industries in line with the objective set in the Dubai Industrial Strategy 2030.

DEWA (Dubai Electricity & Water Authority) and Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority won the Dubai Human Development Gold Award category from the Government and Free Zone sectors respectively. Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority – Jafza (Free Zone) and Roads and Transport Authority (Government) won the Dubai Human Development Award (DHDA) while India Palace Restaurant LLC (Services) was the winner of the Dubai Human Development Appreciation Award (DHDAA).

The Dubai Service Excellence Scheme, which has over 2,000 members till date, saw 10 of them winning the Best Service Performance Brand for their outstanding efforts and quality of services offered to customers during 2019. The winners in this category were: Inglot – Burjuman (Fashion Retail), National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah – Al Hamra (Services), Al Rostamani International Exchange – Dubai Marina (Services), Aster Pharmacy Branch 2 RAK (Health & Wellness), Al Jaber Optical – MCC (Health & Wellness), India Palace – Mazyad Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment), Dnata Travel – Al Barsha Mall (Hospitality & Entertainment), Samsonite – Yas Mall (Hypermarket & General Retail), AXIOM – Ibn Batuta (Specialised Retail), and BETTER LIFE – MOE (Speclialised Retail).

The Best Service Performance Brands in DSES included: The Dubai Mall (Shopping Centres), Carters (Fashion Retail), aafaq Islamic Finance (Services), Health First Pharmacies (Health & Wellness), Ski Dubai (Hospitality & Entertainment), Absolute Barbecues (Hospitality & Entertainment), aswaaq retail LLC (Hypermarkets & General Retail), Arabian Automobiles – Renault (Specialised Retail), and Matalan, the only winner in the recently launched category for GCC.