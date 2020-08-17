Bus fire
The bus that caught fire
Dubai: A bus was destroyed in a fire on Al Khail Street  near the Business Bay area in Dubai today.

A Dubai Civil Defence team extinguished the fire shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

According to Dubai Civil Defence, the command room received an emergency call at 5:29pm, saying the bus had caught fire in the area.

“Firefighters from Al Quoz fire station arrived within seven minutes. The fire was brought under control in nine minutes without injuries,” said a Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson.