Dubai: A boat had caught fire on Saturday morning at a seaport in Bur Dubai, officials said. No injuries were reported in the blaze, Dubai Civil Defence confirmed this afternoon.
The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Centre was notified at 9:06am of the fire and first responders from Etihad fire station reached the site within six minutes.
The magnitude of the fire, which occurred near a warehouse, was described as moderate. Accordingly, Al Karama Fire Station, Al Ras Fire Station and the Maritime Rescue Centre were mobilised for support to first responders.
The Field Commander confirmed at 10am the site was under the cooling phase, with no one hurt in the blaze. The site will be handed over to specialised authorities to investigate what caused the fire.