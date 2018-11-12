Abu Dhabi: The British Embassy organised three Services of Remembrance in the UAE this week to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.
In Abu Dhabi, the British Embassy and the Church Council of St Andrew’s Centre held a service open to members of the public on Sunday morning.
The service was led by the Reverend Andy Thompson with Arch Deacon Christopher Futcher of Diocese of Exeter also taking part. The service was attended by the ambassadors of more than 20 countries that took part in the First World War. There were readings from ambassadors from the UK, the US and Canada.
In Dubai, the service, which was led by Reverend Tim Heaney, was held on Sunday evening at the British Embassy, with hymns performed by the Dubai English Speaking College (DESC) Chamber Choir. The services, which commemorated all those who gave their lives in conflict, including in the two World Wars, were attended by veterans from the Second World War and members of the diplomatic, Commonwealth, British and local communities in UAE.
A two-minute silence was observed and wreaths were laid at both events.
On November 10, there was a ceremony in Dhadnah, Fujairah, that was attended by serving member of the Royal Air Force to commemorate the life of Sgt William Donnelly RAF, the only British Serviceman to die of his injuries in the UAE during the Second World War.
Patrick Moody, the UK ambassador to the UAE, said: “Every year on November 11 we pay tribute to the men and women of the Armed Forces who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This year is of particular significance because it comes on the centenary of the end of the First World War. We are grateful that we are able to share these occasions with so many others from the community in the UAE – for whom these services are so important.”
Captain James Lowther, British Defence Attache to the UAE, said: “In addition to the touching services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are grateful for the support we receive in Fujairah that enables us to hold a Service of Remembrance in Dhadnah for Sgt William Donnelly. This service in particular is a reminder of the close and historic links between the UK and people of the UAE.”