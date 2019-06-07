Ras Al Khaimah: A British man plunged to his death while hiking in the mountains of Al Manaie area in Ras Al Khaimah on Friday evening.

A friend who was hiking with the victim reported the incident to RAK Police, stating that four injured British climbers were in need of rescue and evacuation.

RAK Police contacted the Air Wing of the National Centre for Search and Rescue, which evacuated three of the climbers. The fourth died before the rescue plane arrived.

Two of the injured climbers were airlifted to hospital while the third climber was moved by ambulance .

The range of mountains running through Ras Al Khaimah, where it peaks at Jebel Jais (1,911 metres) is a popular destination for trekkers from the UK.