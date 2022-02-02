Dubai: A Brazilian expat has won the latest $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw held on Wednesday, February 2, at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Carlos Torres, 57, living in Abu Dhabi, became the latest million dollar winner after his lucky ticket number 2178 was picked in Series 381 with ticket number 2178, which he purchased online on January 19.
A regular participant in DDF’s promotions for five years, Torrers, who has been a resident of UAE for five years, is a father of three.
“Thank you for this opportunity, it really pays off. This is the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me.” he said.
Torres is the first Brazilian national to win $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Finest Surprise Draw
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Ansar M, an Indian expat from UAE UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver) car, with ticket number 0373 in Finest Surprise Series 1796, which he purchased online on January 7.
Ansar is currently uncontactable and is not aware of his win.
Indian expat living in Fujairah, Roshan Pereira, 42, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob 114 FXBBS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0888 in Finest Surprise Series 485, which he purchased online on January 5.
A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for two years, Pereira working at Fujairah seaport as a senior supervisor said he could not believed he had won a bike
“Are you sure I have won,” he asked when Gulf News spoke to him.
“I am grateful for the win. I am yet to inform my wife of my win. I don’t have a bike license so I will sell it. The news is yet to sink in so I have no plans yet as to what I will do with the money.”