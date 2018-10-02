Fujairah: A 16-year-old boy suffered multiple fractures and is in a critical condition after he fell from the second floor of a two-storey government school in Qadfa area in Fujairah on Tuesday morning.

Police and paramedics reached the school and rushed the Emirati boy to Khor Fakkan hospital, which is the nearest to the school.

An official at Khor Fakkan hospital told Gulf News that the boy was admitted in the ICU and was under observation. Police and Fujairah educational distract have launched an investigation to find out the circumstances behind the incident.

His classmate A.H. told Gulf News that the incident occurred at 11am and the boy, who was a grade 11 student identified as Sh.A.Sh., fell from a broken glass window.