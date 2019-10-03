Child among 7 injured in accident put down to errors made when overtaking

Sharjah: Seven people including a 10-year-old boy were injured in a road accident in Sharjah on Thursday.

All the injured were Asian, and they sustained minor, moderate and severe injuries, police said.

The two-vehicle collision happened on Emirates Road.

Police attributed the accident to errors made when overtaking.

The injured boy was airlifted to Al Qassimi hospital. The other injured were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Sharjah Police wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

Officers called on drivers to take care when overtaking, and to make sure the lanes are clear.

Police also urged motorists to pay attention to the road while driving and to leave a safe distance between vehicles.

