Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police Task Force has launched the Scenario Assessment and Underwater Recovery Operations Programme to beef up its rescue operations.
Colonel Dr. Yousef Salem bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, Director of the Special Tasks Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that the programme aims to achieve results of high performance in dealing with security tasks and emergency underwater accidents in a professional manner, through training in evaluating search scenarios, recovery of underwater objects, and effective communication in line with the strategies of the Ministry of Interior.
The programme will also factor advanced wireless communication for the supply and exchange of information between the rescue teams of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, ensure the safety of officials and prevent loss of forensic evidence in crime scenarios.
Colonel Dr. Yousef Al-Zaabi said the programme will provide a boost not only for evidence collection and preservation, but also their examination and documentation in accordance with approved international standards, using the latest technologies.