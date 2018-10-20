Ras Al Khaimah: The body of the 53-year-old Sudanese man who was swept away by flash floods in Wadi Al Qor last week was found some 1,500 meters downstream in Ras Al Khaimah' Wadi Al Qor on Saturday.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said the body was found after a five-day search, about one 1.5 km from the point in the wadi from where his vehicle was caught by a rush of runoff rainwater from nearby mountains.

He first went missing on October 16.

“A rescue team from Sharjah Police, Dubai Police, Abu Dhabi Police and Ras Al Khaimah Police were able to find the missing person in the river at depth of 7 meter. He was found by Sharjah Police divers," according to the rescue team.