Dubai: Big Ticket is offering the Big Summer Bonanza for a chance to win Dh500,000, while two tickets can ensure an entry into the Dh12 million draw.
Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket Big Summer bonanza is running from July 27-29, offering additional opportunities to win.
Exciting prizes
Of all those who take advantage of the ‘buy 2, get 1 free offer’ during this time period, one lucky individual will win a guaranteed amount of Dh500,000. What’s more, 12 lucky winners will win two additional tickets each, to participate in next month’s Dream 12 million live draw, guaranteeing themselves a total of five raffle tickets and giving them five chances to change their lives forever.
A bonanza bouquet
The next Big Ticket live draw scheduled for August 3 will begin at 7.30pm (UAE time. In addition, to the grand prize amount of Dh12 million, a second prize of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,000 and a fourth prize of Dh50,000 will also be announced. By entering the Big Summer Bonanza, Big Ticket fans will also enter the last weekly e-draw for a chance to win Dh300,000.
Cash prizes at a glance
The lucky winners of the guaranteed upcoming cash prizes will be announced on Big Ticket’s official website, www.bigticket.ae and its social media platforms on the following dates:
July 30: Dh500,000 Summer Bonanza draw.
August 1: Dh300,000 weekly e-draw.
August 3: The Dream Dh12 million draw.
All Big Ticket cash tickets purchased during the promotion period will be entered into the adjoining draw date only. These tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw subsequently.