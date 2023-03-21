Dubai: Book lovers in Dubai will be happy to learn that their favourite Book sale, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale is returning to Dubai from March 31 for 10 days. Reading enthusiasts will be able to choose from over a million books from all genres.
With prices starting as low as Dh2, the book sale gives discounts up to a whopping 90 per cent off. Located at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, the sale has free entry and will be open daily from 9am to 2am, making it the perfect opportunity for readers to stock up on their favourite titles and discover new ones. However, this time around visitors to the sale will have to register prior to being admitted into the hall by simply scanning a QR code onsite, filling in some details and then enjoying the book shopping. And the best part, upon registering, visitors will be selected randomly to win some mystery prizes!
During the holy month of Ramadan, this year’s sale will be even ‘Bigger and Gooder’ offering bestsellers, fiction, non-fiction, self-help, comic books, cookbooks, and more for all age groups, the sale has something for everyone.
As a collaborative initiative in strategic partnership with Dubai Arts & Culture Authority, bibliophiles can indulge in stacks of literary gold featuring an unparalleled selection of books across various genres. Mark your calendars for the 31st of March and don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to add to your book collection.