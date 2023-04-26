Dubai: A 28-year-old barista from Bhutan has been revealed as the Dh1 million winner in the latest Mahzooz draw that was held on April 22 in the UAE.

Tandin, who works at a coffee shop network in Al Ain, is also the first expat from Bhutan to win such a prize with Mahzooz. Though he knew about Mahzooz since 2020, he didn’t think about participating until about a month ago. Tandin finally landed the Dh1 million prize in his fourth attempt.

The expat, who has been living in the UAE for the past five years, said: “I feel overwhelmed, and I am still in disbelief that I have become financially independent.”

Tandin recalled the moment he learned of his win. He was at work at the coffee shop when the live draw took place, so he didn’t realise he had become a millionaire until his supervisor called him to his office and informed him that he had won Dh1 million. Tandin initially assumed his supervisor was joking, but when he saw his friends congratulating him on the Whastapp group chat and posting screenshots of Tandin’s name from the Mahzooz live draw, he decided to check his Mahzooz account. He discovered the prize money in his account at that time.

Spending plan

Tandin, who is planning to get married soon, intends to continue working at his current job.

“I need to be very careful where I invest my money and consider many factors before making a decision because I am getting married soon and will be using some of my prize money for the wedding expenses. I may also make a few investments back home in Bhutan and help a few of my friends who have been supporting me during my time here in the UAE,” Tandin said.

Gold winner

Meanwhile Bikash in Ras Al Khaimah won 1kg gold big as part of Mahzooz’s Golden Eid promotion. He works as a barber and has been a regular participant of Mahzooz since its inception. “I was overjoyed to learn that I am the lucky recipient of this much gold. This is a life-changing moment for me, and I feel thankful,” he said.