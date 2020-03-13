Motorists can be fined up to Dh3,000 and their vehicles impounded

Muroor Road in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Jumping red signal invites a fine of Dh1,000 with 12 traffic points, Abu Dhabi Police reminded motorists on Thursday.

A message posted online on different social media sites by the Abu Dhabi Police showed motorists were jumping red signals and met with tragic accidents.

The police said the violation of jumping red traffic lights for light vehicles is Dh1,000, 12 traffic points and the impound of the vehicle for 30 days.

While trucks face a fine of Dh3,000 and the suspension of their licences for a year from the date of jumping the red signal.

Abu Dhabi Police’s campaign #Safety Path showed real accident scenes that illustrate the danger of passing the red signal. The campaign was launched in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Centre of Abu Dhabi Police to educate drivers about the need to adhere to the mandatory rules at intersections to avoid accidents.

The police urged motorists to adhere to traffic light rules at intersections.