Dubai: Bargain hunters trooped to various malls across Dubai over the weekend, looking for best deals and big savings during the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), which runs until Saturday (November 28).
“With prices reduced by up to 90 per cent at hundreds of stores at Dubai’s best shopping venues, 3DSS has proved, once again, to be one of the city’s most exciting retail events, and also a great way to celebrate the final weekend of this year’s super successful Dubai Fitness Challenge,” organisers said on Friday. 3DSS is part of Dubai’s annual retail calendar that features season launches, mega sales and exclusive retail experiences and attractions.
Fun-filled weekend
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), earlier said: “3DSS is always a highlight on Dubai’s retail calendar of festivals, activations and events and is eagerly awaited by both shoppers and retailers. Held twice a year to support our retail partners, 3DSS is also a showcase to residents and visitors of the countless offers available across Dubai, chances to win back cash and much more over this fun-filled weekend.”
He added: “Over the weekend of amazing retail opportunities, residents and visitors will be treated to super savings, mega deals and huge promotions on everything from the latest global fashion looks to handcrafted jewellery items and electronic gadgets.”
Pre-DSF extravaganza
The bi-annual 3DSS event also offers a glimpse of what residents and visitors can expect from the upcoming Dubai Shopping Festival, which will run from December 17 until January 30 next year. More details on 3DSS social media account and website.