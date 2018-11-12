November 18 will be public holiday for banking sector in the country on the occasion of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH)’s birthday.
Private sector
The private sector in the UAE will get a holiday on Sunday, November 18, instead of Tuesday, November 20, on the occasion of Prophet's Birthday (PBUH). Work will resume on Monday, November 19, announced the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.
Public sector
The Ministries and Federal Authorities in the UAE will get a holiday on Sunday, November 18, instead of Tuesday, November 20, on the occasion of Prophet's Birthday (PBUH). Work will resume on Monday, November 19, announced UAE Cabinet.
The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid an Nabawi.
