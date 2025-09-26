Bangladesh Embassy warns citizens against false UAE visa ban rumours

The Embassy also highlighted that 'uaevisaonline.com' exhibits several inconsistencies that raise red flags: the registrant and technical contacts are based in the UK, the registrar is US-based, and while the company's website lists a Dubai address, its telephone number is Indian. Furthermore, the listed Dubai address does not exist. Public reviews reviewed by the Embassy indicate that the visa processing center itself has a reputation for being untrustworthy and a scammer.