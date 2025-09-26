Bangladesh Embassy warns citizens against false UAE visa ban rumours

Embassy names visa website behind the fake UAE ban rumours
Dubai: Bangladesh’s diplomatic mission in the UAE has advised its citizens to exercise extreme caution when sharing news online and to ignore unfounded rumours circulating on social media regarding UAE visa ban.
The move comes after several online reports suggested that the UAE would ban visas for certain nationalities, including Bangladeshi citizens, starting next year. Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the UAE has publicly clarified that these reports, which have been widely circulated on social media, are not attributed to any government officials.
The Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi noted that numerous Bangladeshi print and electronic outlets had published news about a potential visa ban, all of which cited 'uaevisaonline.com'. a website belonging to a visa processing center as their primary source. The Embassy firmly stated that the information on this website is incorrect. Authorities in the UAE have officially confirmed that no announcement regarding a ban has been issued by relevant government bodies.
The Embassy also highlighted that 'uaevisaonline.com' exhibits several inconsistencies that raise red flags: the registrant and technical contacts are based in the UK, the registrar is US-based, and while the company's website lists a Dubai address, its telephone number is Indian. Furthermore, the listed Dubai address does not exist. Public reviews reviewed by the Embassy indicate that the visa processing center itself has a reputation for being untrustworthy and a scammer.
The Embassy of Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi is strongly advising all Bangladeshi citizens in both Bangladesh and the UAE to avoid being misled by these baseless publications and to be more careful about what they publish or share online.
