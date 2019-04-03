Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Sharjah: Sharjah Police reunited an autistic man with his family in Saudi Arabia after policemen found him walking alone at Kalba beach, police said on Wednesday.

Lt Colonel Saif Al Zaabi, director of Kalba police station, said the man was scared and fatigued when policemen found him on the beach without any identification.

“Officers calmed him down as he couldn’t remember anything. He identified himself, his name and his country but could not give more details. After investigation, we discovered that he entered the UAE using his national ID on March 27 this year through Sharjah International Airport,” Lt Col Al Zaabi said.

The man went to Dubai and then returned to Sharjah before taking the bus to Kalba city without a travel bag.

Police said he was carrying a wallet that had his ID and some money, but he lost it when he spent a night sleeping on the beach.

“We contacted his family in Saudi Arabia and they confirmed he had autism and that they were searching for him. We alerted the Saudi Consulate to take necessary steps to reunite him with the family,” he added.

Lt col Al Zaabi said Sharjah Police provided the man clothes and food until his family arrived and took him with them.