61 year old based in Perth would buy a DDF ticket every three months

The DDF draw held on Wednesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Australian nurse has joined the long list of $1 million winners after the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw in Dubai on Wednesday.

Eleanor Paterson, a 61-year-old Australian national living in Perth, became the latest dollar millionaire in Millennium Millionaire Series 343 with ticket number 0353, which she purchased online on October 19.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for 10 years now, Paterson considered number “3” as her lucky number that’s why she always chooses ticket with number 3 and religiously buys a ticket every three months.

“Thank you, Dubai, and Dubai Duty Free, my perseverance and lucky number has finally paid off,” she said.

Paterson is the fith Australian national to have won US$1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.

Today's draw was conducted following social distancing by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Ramesh Cidambi, Chief Operating Officer, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Mona Al Ali. Senior Vice President – Human Resources.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise draw for two luxury motorbikes was also conducted.

Mr. Shane Carroll, a 35 year old Indian national based in Dubai, won a Moto Guzzi Eldorado (Rosso) with ticket number 0366 in Finest Surprise Series 430 which he purchased online on 27th October.

A resident of Dubai for five years now, Carroll who works in a bank, has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for over a year now.

“Is this a coincidence or pure luck? I just told my wife that I will win today, and I received your call at the same time. I’m so happy and forever grateful to Dubai Duty Free.”

Meanwhile, Alia Malakani, a 28-year-old Syrian national based Al Ain, won a Harley Davidson Sportster XL 1200C (Billiard Red/Vivid Black) with ticket number 0650 in Finest Surprise Series 431, which she purchased online on 5th November.

A mother of one and a resident of Al Ain for three years now, Malakani has been participating to Dubai Duty Free promotion for a year now.