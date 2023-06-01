1. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.

2. UAE slashes petrol, diesel prices for June 2023                   

Here's how much it will cost to get a full tank next month

3. Seven conditions employers in the UAE should meet when recruiting workers from abroad

Find out how much it costs to recruit a worker outside the country

4. From rags to riches: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s inspiring journey

Bollywood actor talks about his career highs, childhood, and his life with Katrina Kaif

5. From Netherlands to Dubai: How this couple went viral with Malayalam

The Ukrainian couple don’t speak or understand Malayalam, but hope to learn

