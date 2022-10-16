Dubai: Hazza Al Mansouri, the first Emirati astronaut, is delivering a talk on the future of the UAE astronaut programme and space exploration at the Museum of the Future’s Auditorium on Wednesday, October 19.
Al Mansoori’s keynote, in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is part of the Museum of the Future’s Future Talks series. The series is part of the museum’s efforts to shed light on inspiring Arab and international figures and present pioneering ideas to experts in the academic, scientific, cultural, social, developmental, and other sectors. The talks aim to explore horizons and opportunities to imagine and design the future.
As part of his visit to the Museum of the Future, Al Mansouri will host a kids’ story-telling session about his visit to the space, where he will engage with around 20 children.
The activity, which takes place on Level 5 of the museum in the OSS Hope exhibition, is in line with its aim to inspire future generations. OSS Hope is a depiction of a space station in the year 2071 where visitors interact with various stories and join its community.
There will be also a mini exhibition highlighting items from his time in space, including his space suit, the kind of food he ate, and a photo gallery documenting his journey.