Aster Volunteers and Emirates Red Crescent dispatch 20,000 food kits to support Gaza

Aster Volunteers, with the ERC, have also launched two Mobile Medical Services in Gaza
Dubai: In response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aster Volunteers, in collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is dispatching 20,000 food ration kits to provide critical relief. This initiative, valued at Dh 2.5 million, aims to support a minimum of 60,000 people across two shipments. The first shipment of 10,000 kits is already in motion, each containing 15 essential items to sustain a family of 3–4 members. The supplies, which include staples like rice, lentils, cooking oil, and canned goods, were received from Jaleel Cash and Carry and were packed by 12 dedicated Aster Volunteers.
The shipments are being transported to the ERC's warehouse in Dubai Industrial City, where the items will be repacked into ERC cartons. The final leg of the journey to Gaza will be managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Army. Although the port of dispatch and exact arrival dates are not yet certain, the aid is expected to reach Gaza by the end of October. This food aid is part of a broader relief effort; Aster Volunteers have also launched two Mobile Medical Services in Gaza in association with the ERC.
This is not the first time Aster Volunteers has partnered with the Emirates Red Crescent. Their previous joint initiatives include dispatching aid to Turkey and Syria following the earthquakes, where volunteers packed 10,000 kits and donated Dh 2 million worth of medicines and consumables.
Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, commented on the initiative, stating, "At Aster DM Healthcare, we are committed to standing with those in need during humanitarian crises. In response to the situation in Gaza, we are personally ensuring that 20,000 food ration kits reach families who are struggling to meet their basic needs. Beyond providing essential supplies, we have deployed 2 Mobile Medical Services to deliver critical healthcare to those affected. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing timely support, care and relief to communities in distress, and we will continue to stand with the people of Gaza in any way we can."
Mr. Bharatha Raj, one of the Aster Volunteers, shared his experience: "Being part of the packaging and dispatch of these food ration kits has been a deeply rewarding experience. We worked closely with Emirates Red Crescent at the warehouse, ensuring that each kit was carefully packed and ready to support families in Gaza. Seeing the scale of this initiative and knowing that it will help thousands of people reinforces the impact volunteers can make when we come together to serve those in need."
