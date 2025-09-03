Aster Volunteers and Emirates Red Crescent dispatch 20,000 food kits to support Gaza

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, commented on the initiative, stating, "At Aster DM Healthcare, we are committed to standing with those in need during humanitarian crises. In response to the situation in Gaza, we are personally ensuring that 20,000 food ration kits reach families who are struggling to meet their basic needs. Beyond providing essential supplies, we have deployed 2 Mobile Medical Services to deliver critical healthcare to those affected. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to providing timely support, care and relief to communities in distress, and we will continue to stand with the people of Gaza in any way we can."