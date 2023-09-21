Employee was paid a dud cheque, then employer fired him for lodging a complaint with authorities. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question:

I have been working in a private company for two years. A year ago, my employer gave me a cheque for my salaries for the previous 6 months. The cheque had bounced due to insufficient funds, but the employer promised me that he would pay the amount of the cheque at the end of service.

Two months ago, I filed a case before the Ministry of Labour to demand my late salaries, but the employer, after learning of the complaint, fired me from work. My questions: (1) Do I have the legal right to claim compensation for unfair dismissal? (2) Will the court award me late salaries for more than a year? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

You have the right to claim compensation for unlawful termination because apparently, your status is categorised under Article (47) of the Labour Law, taking into consideration that the court will take the decision as per the documents submitted.