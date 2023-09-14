Issuing a cheque while knowing that the account is closed is a criminal act punishable by the Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Question: I have a cheque that was bounced due to the account being closed, according to the bank. I cannot contact the owner of the cheque and I do not know his address. My question: What is the appropriate procedure to take against the owner of the cheque so that he does not leave the country, and how can I obtain my right to get the cheque amount? Please advise.

Answer: I would advise the following:

Issuing a cheque while knowing that the account is closed is a criminal act punishable by the Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022, issuing the Commercial Transactions Law in its Article 675 which states that ”(1. Everyone who commits either of the following actions shall be sentenced to serve prison for a period of not less than (6) six months and not more than (2) two years and/or pay fine of not less than (10%) of the cheque value, of minimum (5,000) five thousand Dirhams, and shall not exceed the double of value of the cheque:

"a. Instructs or requests the drawee, before the drawing date, to dishonor a cheque issued thereby in other than the cases set out in Articles (651) and (656) hereof.