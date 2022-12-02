A buyer can terminate a property contract in front of the court in case of losing his job depending on the terms and conditions of agreement Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Question: I bought a real estate off-plan from one of the developers and paid 60 per cent of the agreed amount, but two months ago I stopped paying the instalment due to the termination of my services and I have no current income. Accordingly, I asked the developer to cancel the property purchase agreement and return part of the amounts I paid, but he refused. He also refused to transfer the property to a new buyer, whom I brought instead. What is the legal position on the developer and do I legally have the right to terminate the property purchase agreement because of the force majeure I am facing? Am I legally entitled before the court to request the transfer of the property purchase agreement to a new buyer whom I brought and to recover from him the sums I paid? Please advise

Answer: You can terminate the purchase agreement in front of the court but this will be on your responsibility because losing your job is not considered as a force majeure. You might lose all or some of the money you paid depending on the percentage of completion of the Real Property project unless there is a breach committed by the developer. You should refer to the conditions mentioned in your contract regarding termination and compensation which all contracts usually contain.

What law says

As per Article 11 of Law No. (19) Of 2020 Amending Law No. (13) of 2008 Regulating the Interim Real Property Register in the Emirate of Dubai, where the percentage of completion of the real property project exceeds eighty per cent (80%), the developer may terminate the off-plan sale agreement, retain up to forty per cent (40%) of the value of the real property unit stipulated in the off-plan sale agreement, and refund any amounts in excess of this to the purchaser.