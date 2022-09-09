Filing of lawsuit

The lawsuit should be filed within six months from the date the car is delivered to you, as per Article 555 of the Civil Transactions Law which states that:

(1) The lawsuit in warrant of the defect is not receivable due to prescription occurring after the lapse of six months as of taking delivery of the item sold, unless the vendor binds himself for a longer period

(2) The vendor shall not adhere to this duration if it has been proved that hiding the defect was by fraud imputed to him.

Article 544 of the above law states that:

(1) If an old defect appears in the item sold, the purchaser shall be at option either to restitute it, or accept it at the nominated price, but he may not retain it and claim the amount of the decrease in price due to the defect.

(2) The defect is considered old if it was existing in the sold before sale or happened after sale while still under the control of the seller before delivery.

(3) The defect occurring upon purchase shall be considered as old if based on a previously existing cause in the thing sold while in the hands of the vendor.

(4) The old defect is conditioned upon being occult. A defect is occult when it cannot be discovered by normal look on the outward appearance of the thing sold, detected by an ordinary person, discovered only by an expert or does not show except by practice.

Exemptions

There are some instances the vendor is not answerable for the old defect, as per Article 545 of the same law which are:

1. If, upon sale, the vendor indicates to the purchaser the defect.

2. If the purchaser accepts the defect after he has been aware of it, or after taking knowledge of it from someone else.

3. If the purchaser buys the thing sold with knowledge of the defect.

4. If the vendor sells to the things sold, on condition that he does not warrant any or a specific defect in it unless the vendor intentionally hides the defect or the purchaser was in a state that prevents him from discovering it.