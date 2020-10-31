Dubai: Dubai Police’s virtual assistance ‘Amna’, which takes voice commands from customers, handled 14,132 inquiries from customers who sought the policing services on Dubai Police Smart Application since January.
Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, said Amna, launched in 2018, is one of Dubai Police’s services that assists the members of the public by simply taking voice commands for the services they need to complete their transactions. “The General Department of Artificial Intelligence cooperated with other departments in Dubai Police to enable customers get the services at the push of a button of their smart devices. Virtual Assistant Amna is one of Dubai Police initiatives to save time and effort for customers and to ensure their inquires were attended to,” he added.
What can Amna do
Amna can help the customers obtain a Police Clearance Certificate (Good Conduct Certificate), Traffic Status Certificate, and Traffic Clearance Certificate Details. It also can assist them pay traffic tickets, get traffic alerts, report suspicious security behaviour via ‘Police Eye’, get in touch with police officials via ‘Leaders at Your Service’, request status updates, and request home security service. Customers can also inquire about Dubai Police services and the nearest police station, provide feedback and send complaints.
Brig Al Razooqi called on the public to benefit from the service, which provides faster transactions in a more efficient manner, noting that Amna can speak both Arabic and English.