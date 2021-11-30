50-year-old becomes first Armenian to win Millennium Millionaire series

Dubai Duty Free representatives announcing the latest winner of the millionaire series 375 at Dubai International Airport on Tuesday Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: An Armenian businessman in Dubai won $1 million (around Dh3.67 million) in the latest Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire draw on Tuesday.

Abraham Melkonian, 50, is a father of three and runs a heavy equipment business in Dubai and Sharjah.

Melkonian is the first Armenian to win the DDF millionaire draw, in the latest edition held at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport.

He had bought his winning ticket (No. 4351), which was picked up in Millennium Millionaire Series 375, online on November 18.

A regular participant in DDF’s promotion since its inception, Melkonian is a resident of Dubai for 32 years. Melkonian previously won a BMW 750 LI XDrive car, with ticket number 1261 in DDF’s Finest Surprise Series 1720 back in June 201. He was delighted to receive another call from DDF informing him that he had won $1 million this time.

How will he spend the money?

“I’m grateful for the second opportunity to win in your amazing promotion,” he said.

Melkonian plans to build a bigger house, improve his business and give charity with his winning money.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles. Joining in the draw line-up was Mona Al Ali, senior vice president - Human Resources.

Other winners

German national Christiane Zeitz, 61, won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Black Sapphire Metallic) car, with ticket number 0049 in Finest Surprise Series 1789, which she purchased at DDF Finest counter on her way back to Germany.

Abu Dhabi expat Lakov Ammari, 39, won a Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob 114 FXBBS (Vivid Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0285 in Finest Surprise Series 477, which he purchased on November 15 at Dubai Airshow.

Ammari has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for 35 years. He is a father of two boys and works as a security and maintenance manager for General Civil Aviation Authority.