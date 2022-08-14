Abu Dhabi: The Arab Youth Centre (AYC), in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Centre for the Arabic Language, has released the second edition of Arab Youth Blogs, a collection of creative blogs written by youth for youth, to enrich the Arab library and to allow Arab youth to express their thoughts and feelings on various important topics, share their experiences, and inspire other young people.
The book "Arab Youth: Dreams and Aspirations" documents inspirational stories and valuable advice written by Arab youth. More than 50 young people from 15 Arab countries aged 15 to 35 feature in this book. The UAE, Morocco and Egypt have the most significant number of participants, with 78 per cent being females.
Topics in the book covered diverse issues including touching stories and inspirational experiences, dreams and aspirations for the future, youth tips for young people, self-development, time investment, challenges and innovative solutions.
Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Vice President of AYC, said, "We keep pace with the aspirations and creative ideas of Arab youth and respond to them by providing programmes, initiatives, projects and opportunities that allow them to present their innovative ideas and future projects and visions for a better tomorrow in which they will be makers of progress and growth in their societies and their world.''
Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, said, "The book 'Arab Youth: Dreams and Aspirations' constitutes a qualitative addition to the Arab content, which brings together the ideas, opinions, aspirations, dreams and thoughts of an elite group of Arab youth from various disciplines and interests, and explores a promising future for our Arab societies.''
The first edition, titled "Arab Youth and COVID-19", documents the experiences of 100 Arab youths during the pandemic and highlights real-life scenarios they encountered during this time.