Dubai: Excitement is palpable at the Arab Reading Challenge special awarding ceremony, with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, gracing the occasion at the Dubai Opera.
A total of Dh1.9 million in prize money will be awarded, divided into Dh1 million for the best school, Dh500,000 for the first champion, Dh300,000 for the outstanding supervisor, and Dh100,000 for the community champion (a category for Arab students living in non-Arab countries).
The six finalists vying for the Dh500,000 grand prize are Sham Bakour from Syria, Areej Al Qarni from KSA, Ghala Al Enzi (Kuwait), Adam Al Qasimi (Tunisia), Rashid Al Khateeb (Jordan) and Mohammed Jamil (Bahrain).
Sheikh Mohammed earlier tweeted: “Millions of Arab youth rush to read 50 books every year, which is a push to a better future for all of us... Since its launch in 2015, the Arab Reading Challenge has attracted the participation of nearly 79 million students. They are the beacon of knowledge that will drive our development in the coming decades.
Sheikh Mohammed also underscored Arab Reading Challenge is the largest and most successful investment in Arab minds, to regain the glories of the Arab civilisation, by creating new generations that are capable of advancing their societies.
More to follow