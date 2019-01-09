Dubai: GEMS Al Khaleej National School (AKNS) is now recognised as an American school. The categorisation follows an accreditation to the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC). The school, which received a ‘good’ rating in the latest round of school inspections, claims it has introduced several forward-thinking teaching methodologies and techniques such as inquiry-based learning and understanding by design. Gadeer Abu Shamat, the school’s superintendent and CEO, said, “For four years, Al Khaleej National School has been continually improving and setting exemplary standards in learning and teaching in Dubai. We are committed to achieving academic excellence. Now that we have been officially recognised as an American school, it underlines our commitment to achieving the highest level of distinction and be among the few US curriculum schools in Dubai. AKNS stands at the threshold of exciting change and growth, which will uplift the AKNS learning experience for our students.”