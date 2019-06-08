Dubai: A 40-year-old American woman is said to have died suddenly, minutes after the flight landed in Dubai International Airport on Thursday.
Though the cause of her death is unclear, Emirates, the airline she was travelling by, confirmed that one of its passengers passed away immediately after disembarking on June 6.
“Emirates can confirm that ground staff in Dubai contacted medical emergency services at Dubai International (DXB) to assist a passenger disembarking from EK204 on 06 June. The passenger unfortunately passed away. Emirates offers its condolences to the passenger’s family and is providing them with assistance,” the airline said in a statement.